A man accused of first-degree murder and attempted murder has had his case delayed a few weeks because his lawyer has withdrawn from the case.

Susie Butlin worked in real estate and at the Train Station Inn in Tatamagouche, N.S. (simplysellproperty.ca)

Ernie (Junior) Ross Duggan is accused of murdering Susie Butlin at a home near Tatamagouche, N.S., on Sept. 17.

After Colchester RCMP were called to the home, officers followed Duggan to the Lockerbie Memorial Cemetery in Tatamagouche on Sept. 18.

For hours, police tried to speak with him, and the standoff ended in an exchange of gunfire. Duggan was wounded while still inside his vehicle and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Duggan made a court appearance on Tuesday in provincial court in Truro, but lawyer Pat Atherton withdrew from the case.

The legal aid office in Truro will take over the file and Duggan's court appearance has been rescheduled to Oct. 19.

At court, Duggan was dressed in an orange prison jumpsuit and his right arm was in a sling.

'He must have just snapped'

Outside of court, Duggan's half-sister said she was there to show support for Duggan.

"It's definitely not like Junior. He must have just snapped, like something obviously was wrong," said Sarah Duggan.

Sarah Duggan is Ernie (Junior) Ross Duggan's half-sister. (CBC)

She said she hasn't spoke with her brother since he was incarcerated. She's having a hard time coming to grips with what happened.

"It's something that I don't ever want to believe," said Sarah Duggan.

Butlin and Duggan were neighbours. She was in the process of obtaining a peace bond against him when she was killed. Butlin alleged Duggan had sexually assaulted her and vandalized her swimming pool.