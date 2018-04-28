ER closures at Northside General Hospital sparks protest

A march in North Sydney, N.S., Saturday afternoon is being held to protest the number of emergency room closures at North Sydney's Northside General Hospital.

The March for Health Care was organized by the Save Our Services Group. The march started at noon at the North Sydney Irving Mainway. It stops in front of MLA Eddie Orell's office, where the group will have a discussion about health care services at the hospital.

According to the march's organizer, the emergency room at the hospital will only be open for 16 days in May.

