The remnants of tropical storm Philippe is expected to bring high winds, rain and powerful surf to parts of the Maritimes this evening and into Monday.

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for the Maritime region with wind warnings for the west coast of Cape Breton and southwestern parts of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

A low-pressure system merging with what's left of Philippe is expected to cross New England tonight, with its effects felt further north.

"This system is going to turn into a fairly large fall storm. With that, we're looking at rain and fairly strong winds affecting pretty much the whole Maritimes overnight tonight and tomorrow," said Ming Szeto, a meteorologist with the national weather service.

Winds to 90 km/hour

Southeast winds will pick up overnight and gust to 90 kilometres an hour Monday morning in Nova Scotia's tri-county area.

"High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds," the wind warnings said.

They apply to Nova Scotia's Yarmouth, Digby and Shelburne counties and Grand Manan and parts of Charlotte County in New Brunswick.

The winds will pick up in Cape Breton's Inverness County around midday on Monday.

Up to 30 mm of rain

The western half of the Maritimes will see the most rain with 20 to 30 millimetres expected. Between 10 and 20 millimetres could fall in areas further east, Szeto said.

Because the tidal cycle isn't at its peak, Szeto said storm surges should not be a problem but surf along the Atlantic coast will be powerful.