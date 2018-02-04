Heavy rain is headed for Nova Scotia on the heels of cold weekend temperatures, and Environment Canada is warning of localized flooding.

Much of the province is under rainfall warnings with rain becoming heavy Sunday night, and continuing for much of Monday.

Between 25 and 45 millimetres is expected, according to the national weather service, with as much as 60 millimetres possible in eastern areas of the province.

Rising temperatures on Sunday and Monday also mean snow and ice left over from last week's snowfall will melt very quickly.

Damaging winds in Cape Breton

With the rain comes high winds gusting up to 90 km/h over Guysborough County and all of Cape Breton on Monday.

Inverness County north of Mabou is also under a special wind warning where gusts could reach as high as 110 km/h, with the risk of damage and deteriorating road conditions.

Annapolis County, Kings County, Hants County and northern Cumberland and Colchester counties are the only areas of the province not under rainfall warnings as of Sunday morning.