Environment Canada has issued a heavy rainfall warning for the Halifax region and Guysborough County, with 50 to 70 millimetres expected. That amount could even be higher in some areas, the national weather service warned.

The rain, along with gusty winds, is expected to continue throughout Thursday, tapering to showers in the evening.

CBC meteorologist Kalin Mitchell said winds Thursday have ranged from 50 to 60 km/h with some peak gusts around Halifax reported to be in the range of 60 to 80 km/h.

The downpours are associated with a low-pressure system moving north from Maine and tracking over northern New Brunswick and into Labrador.

A special weather statement, warning of rain accumulations of 20 to 40 millimetres as well as thunderstorms, was issued for much of the rest of Nova Scotia's Atlantic coast.

Sunny skies expected Friday

RCMP blamed the wet weather for a crash that took place Thursday morning on Highway 102 near Exit 6.

A tractor-trailer hydroplaned and collided with another vehicle. The truck and the car, heading north, were damaged but there were no injuries, RCMP said.

"There's a lot of water on the road today. Please drive according to the conditions," RCMP Cpl. Dal Hutchinson said.

The rain is expected to end overnight and mostly clear skies are forecasted for mainland Nova Scotia and Cape Breton this evening. Temperatures will be in the high teens and low 20s.