Englishtown ferry upgrades 6 weeks behind schedule

Strong currents, ice floes and erosion have slowed construction of new slips at the Englishtown ferry in Cape Breton and will delay when the service can resume transporting vehicles and passengers.

The Nova Scotia Department of Transportation hired contractor Municipal Ready-Mix Ltd. to expand the slips, to make them wider and to change the angle to better allow access for cars and trucks.

Steel piles were driven into the ground to build a cofferdam that would keep water away from the work area, according to Lloyd Hall, a project engineer with the department.

But he said the ice pressure was so strong at times that it bent the cofferdam's 12- to 15-metre I-beams.

"We have massive sheets of ice coming through, being pushed by the water at a very high speed and it just hit the steel and you could just watch it bend down, almost disappear," he said.

The bent beams had to be dug up and replaced.

No erosion solution yet

Also, erosion under the slip on the Jersey Cove side of the St. Anns Bay channel was more extensive than previously thought.

"This means more work. This means more excavation. This means more concrete," Hall said.

It also means the April 15 completion date has been pushed back to May 30, which is not good news to businesses along the north shore of the Cabot Trail. Instead of taking the ferry, vehicles must be driven around to the other side of St. Anns Bay.

"Anytime the ferry is down, it is difficult with all the extra driving," said Penny Steel, who owns Colouratura Art Gallery and Cabotto Chocolates.

"All these delays have caused travellers to whiz on by my business because they are already behind schedule and anxious to keep going."

Costly repairs

Hall said the extensive erosion is being reviewed by an engineering consultant and a long-term solution has not yet been settled on.

"We are trying to find the most cost-effective way to solve it," he said. "The easy way to solve it is to fill it with concrete, but that's more expensive. We are looking at other options such as using stone or repairing some of the damage a different way."

There is also paving to be done and outbuildings to be constructed, which won't be done until June.

While this work is being done, the ferry Torquil MacLean is undergoing its annual winter maintenance.