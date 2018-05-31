Skip to Main Content
Englishtown ferry out of service until at least August

Notifications

New

Englishtown ferry out of service until at least August

The Englishtown ferry in Cape Breton will remain out of service for up to 10 more weeks. The provincial transportation department says more work is needed to repair slips than originally anticipated.

Erosion under the Jersey Cove slip worse than anticipated

Yvonne LeBlanc-Smith · CBC News ·
The Englishtown ferry won't be an option for travellers for most of the summer. (George Mortimer)

Construction of new slips for the Englishtown ferry in Victoria County is progressing slower than anticipated, pushing the completion date back by upwards of 10 weeks.

That means the vessel Torquil MacLean will not resume operations until at least early August, with a chance it could be later than that.

There is disappointment within the business community that the ferry will be out of service during the peak tourism season. The alternate route is to drive around St. Anns Bay, a trip of approximately 40 kilometres.

Englishtown ferry upgrades six weeks behind schedule

"We discovered some site conditions that required review and remodification of our design and really a change in scope of the whole project," said Gerard Jessome, district director with the provincial transportation department.

He said there was a hole under the slip on the Jersey Cove side of the channel which was caused by erosion. That discovery was made in April.

At the time, the projected completion date for the project was changed to the end of May, but a new design will take even longer to implement.

Severe marine environment

"The contractor had to deal with a number of issues on-site with the severe marine environment" said Jessome. "What we do there we want to do right so it's going to last and provide service for the folks in the area for many years to come."

Municipal Ready-Mix was contracted in January to expand the slips, to make them wider and to change the angle to allow better access for cars and trucks.

Jessome said employees who normally direct vehicles and collect fares continue to work providing security and maintenance on the ferry.

Business owners along the Cabot Trail are concerned that travellers are less likely to stop at their shops if the trip to northern Cape Breton takes longer.

About the Author

Yvonne LeBlanc-Smith

Reporter

Yvonne LeBlanc-Smith was born and raised in Cape Breton. She began her career in private radio in Sydney and has been with CBC as a reporter, early morning news editor and sometimes host since 1990.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
    Report Typo or Error|

    Popular Now

    1. Find more popular stories

    Discover more from CBC

    More stories from us