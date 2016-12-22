The demand for language training among Syrian newcomers has generated long wait-lists for English classes, and one private language school in Halifax has stepped up to meet demand by offering scholarships.

The East Coast School of Languages initially offered four Syrian students 12-week scholarships, which are equivalent to one level of English.

But it soon became clear that 12 weeks wouldn't be enough and that there were far more than four students who needed the help, school president Sheila Nunn told CBC Nova Scotia's Information Morning.

"There's a huge waiting list [in the Halifax area] ... so these students are desperate to get back into some kind of training, and some of them have great goals."

Three scholarship students

Twelve-week courses at the school typically cost a student between $3,600 and $4,620.

The school is currently funding three scholarship students, all of whom will be in classes for at least a year.

"All three of them are hoping to go on to university, and that's one of our main programs at the school," Nunn said.

Unlike the free language courses offered through Immigrant Services Association of Nova Scotia, which are largely full, East Coast School of Languages has the capacity to take more students. But as a private institution, it doesn't have the resources to offer free training to all the students who are seeking it.

Even the scholarships the school has already offered are "a fairly substantial financial commitment on our part," said Nunn.

Students at a graduation ceremony from the East Coast School of Languages. (East Coast School of Languages)

Increased funding needed

Nunn said an increased funding commitment from the provincial or federal governments, or from private refugee sponsorship groups themselves, would allow the school to take in some students who would otherwise be on wait-lists.

But as the school debates how it can take in more students, while still covering its costs, Nunn said the need for training is urgent.

She said one 18-year-old who has been out of the classroom for a couple of years because she was in a refugee camp came to the Halifax school and said, "'Will you take me?'"

"We're really struggling with whether we can do that or not at the moment."