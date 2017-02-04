A 55-year-old woman is facing charges for the alleged assault of a three-year-old child at an unlicensed residential daycare in Enfield, N.S.

East Hants District RCMP arrested the Enfield woman after responding to a complaint about an assault on Jan. 31.

RCMP spokeswoman Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said the youth suffered bruising. Police have not released the child's gender.

"We have specially trained investigators that we would work with in a case like this where the victim or witness is three years old," Clarke said.



The woman, an employee of the daycare, was arrested Friday and released with conditions.

Court date in March

Clarke said she didn't know if the woman was the owner, if the daycare remains open or how many children attend it.

Charges will be laid between now and when the woman is scheduled to appear in Shubenacadie Provincial Court on March 13, Clarke said.

Police have a list of parents who use the daycare and have been making contact with them, she said.

Parents with concerns or information about the case are advised to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.