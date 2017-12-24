Lowering your energy costs doesn't mean shivering in a chilly house, bundled up in layers of sweaters to stay warm.

The notion that you have to be freezing to be frugal is a misconception Donald Dodge, business development manager at Efficiency Nova Scotia, says he's been fighting for years.

"There is no sacrifice in energy efficiency as far as comfort goes."

There are a number of no- or low-cost options to keep your house warm and save money at the same time, he said.

Open the blinds

Open the blinds on the south and west sides of your home, Dodge says.

"All of that beautiful path of solar heat comes into the house and warms the house up," he said.

Also, if you close them around 5 p.m., you'll help trap the heat from the day, he said.

Turn down the water heater

If you turn the heat down to about 50 C (125 F), it could save you as much as 10 to 15 per cent on your hot water bill.

But if you go too low, bacteria can form in the water, Dodge says.

And by the way, this won't mean cold showers.

Set back the thermostat

You can set back the thermostat at night by as much as three degrees.

For every degree, there's about three per cent savings.

For example, if you're lowering the temperature at night by that much, you can save at least half a tank of oil a year.

Plug the flue

If you don't plug the flue in your fireplace, it will draw warm air up and out of your house.

But Dodge has a note of caution: Leave a reminder to yourself not to light a fire without removing the plug.

Prevent heat from going up the chimney by closing the flue when it's not in use. (CBC)

Seal the attic hatch

"You need to treat that attic hatch as if it's a door to the outdoors," Dodge said.

Insulate the back of it by gluing on 10 to 15 centimetres of rigid foam insulation and weatherstrip it.

Hang clothes to dry

Winter clotheslines are "a thing," Dodge says, and dryers aren't very energy efficient.

"There's nothing I like better than a clear Saturday when we can get up and get a couple of loads done early and get them on the line," he said.

Clothes will still dry outside in cooler temperatures, but they may take a little longer and require some dryer time to get rid of dampness. (CBC)

Clothes hung outdoors may take longer to dry. If they're still slightly damp, throw them in the dryer for 15 minutes.

Another good option is indoor clothing drying racks. And of course, washing clothes in cold water saves energy, Dodge said.

Rebates

If you're planning to do home upgrades, Dodge says to check in with Efficiency Nova Scotia first.

There are rebates of up to $5,000 available for existing homes.

Efficiency Nova Scotia also does energy evaluations for $99.