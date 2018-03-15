The Nova Scotia government is going to spend more this March on an end-of-fiscal-year spending spree than it has for the last four years combined: Nearly $245 million.

Premier Stephen McNeil called it "a real privilege" for his government to find itself with "a substantial size of one-time revenue" to invest, the result of recalculated offshore royalty revenues dating back to 1999.

Nearly half — $120 million — is being placed in yet-to-be-created Nova Scotia Internet Funding Trust that seeks to expand high-speed internet service to 95 per cent of the province's homes.

The rest of the money is being doled out to a variety of projects, including:

$20 million added to the Research Nova Scotia Trust.

$18.2 million in primary-care investments.

$12.2 million to the HomeWarming program, which offers energy efficiency funds to low-income families.

$11.8 million to projects related to the Offshore Growth Strategy.

$11.1 million to try to lure air carriers to establish new routes to Halifax.

$11 million contribution for a new building at St Mary's University to house the Entrepreneurship, Discovery and Innovation Hub.

The extra spending likely wouldn't have been possible without the recalculated offshore revenue, said Finance Minister Karen Casey.

Even with the extra spending, the government expects to end fiscal 2017-18, which ends March 31, with a balanced budget.