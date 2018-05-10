Education director violated advertising policy, opposition critic says

The education critic for the Conservatives has accused the governing Liberals of violating the province's policy on government advertising.

In a letter sent to parents last week by senior bureaucrat Elwin LeRoux, he singles out Education Minister Zach Churchill and his cabinet colleague Kelly Regan, who represents the Bedford area, for their support for a new school the government has promised to build.

"The announcement of a new school is exciting news for a community and I want to thank the Minister of Education, the Honourable Zach Churchill and the Honourable Kelly Regan, MLA for Bedford, for supporting the project," he wrote.

Advertising rules

Tim Halman, Conservative MLA for Dartmouth East, points out LeRoux, the former Halifax Regional School Board superintendent and current education director of the Halifax Regional Centre for Education, is an employee of the Department of Education. So any public message he sends should conform to the Nova Scotia's Guidelines on Government Advertising, Halman says.

According to those guidelines, "advertising must be objective and not directed at promoting partisan interests."

Specifically, "advertising must not be designed to influence public support for a political party, a candidate for election, a minister or a Member of the Legislative Assembly."

Elwin LeRoux is the regional executive director of education for the Halifax Regional Centre for Education. (Halifax Regional Centre for Education)

In his four-paragraph letter to parents last week, LeRoux devotes one of them to praising Churchill, his new boss, and the local MLA, who is also a cabinet minister.

"That's not the job of a regional executive director," says Halman. "The scope of their responsibilities is different.

"And according to that policy it cannot be designed to try to get public support for a political party, a candidate, a minister or a member of the legislative assembly. So it's pretty crystal clear."

Although mass mailings aren't specifically mentioned in the guidelines, the rules "apply to any advertising that is created to inform, educate, build awareness or promote behaviour change through a paid or unpaid media effort."

"This includes, but is not limited to, notices to the public required by law, public health and safety ads, career ads, sponsorships and advertising campaigns."

'A red flag had gone off'

Halman first complained about LeRoux's letter Wednesday, expressing concern the former superintendent's position would be used only to disseminate "talking points for government messages."

He didn't realize LeRoux's action may have violated provincial rules until Thursday.

"My instincts told me there was something off, a red flag had gone off," he said. "The policy clearly states that you can't try to influence or try to get public support through that type of correspondence."

Not an issue, premier says

Premier Stephen McNeil defended the letter Thursday after a reporter asked if he thought it violated provincial rules.

"I don't believe," he said. "I believe that is a communication [between] a regional education officer and the families that he would serve.

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil defended the letter Thursday, saying 'I don't see it as an issue.' (Jean Laroche/CBC)

"The fact that he recognizes the minister and the local member, I don't see it as an issue."

The premier drew a distinction between thanking the ministers and trying to sway opinion in their favour.

"Fact of the matter is it would be very different if he was telling them to be supporting one of those two people over someone else," he said. "What he is acknowledging is the work that they did on behalf of those families and those students and the people that he serves.

"I would suspect that parents of all those kids that go to those schools would want to thank the minister and their local MLA for their continued work in improving the school infrastructure."