'Elsie was one of a kind': Colchester County mourning loss of animal advocate

People in Colchester County, N.S., are mourning the loss of a tireless advocate for animals in the community.

Elsie DeBay, the animal control officer for the Municipality of Colchester County, was killed in a head-on collision on Monday in Upper Economy, N.S.

Her husband, 67-year-old Kirk DeBay, was taken to hospital via LifeFlight helicopter with serious injuries. RCMP said on Wednesday evening that there was no change in his condition.

"She was tireless, the woman had no bounds of energy in terms of animal rescue. If there was a dog in need, she'd be Johnny-on-the-spot, right away," said Dr. Gwen Mowbray-Cashen with the Truro Veterinary Hospital.

A Facebook post by Animal Rescue Coalitions now has over 200 comments from people who worked with DeBay or adopted their pets through her.

One of the people who commented on the post was Lecia McNutt, who said DeBay brought six animals into her family's life. Her daughter also adopted a dog of her own through DeBay.

"She didn't adopt to just anybody.… They all found good, loving homes," said McNutt, who met DeBay while fostering dogs through rescue groups in the community.

"You could call her anytime and she came through. She was dependable and she loved those animals like they were human."

A Facebook group, #becauseofelsie, was also created for people to celebrate DeBay's legacy.

Mowbray-Cashen said while bylaw officers often have "a bit of an uphill battle," DeBay was incredibly patient.

"Anybody that had any conflict with her at the beginning thought she was an amazing person by the time she was finished with them. She was just such a diplomat," Mowbray-Cashen said.

"I don't think there's anybody in Colchester County who hasn't dealt with Elsie in one way or another."

Mowbray-Cashen said she first met DeBay in the early 1990s while she was in training. DeBay inherited a system that often meant animals that were seized would be put down, she said.

"She would not let it stay that way. She forced change and implemented a system where there's hardly any animals who would get put to sleep."

Christine Blair, mayor of the Municipality of Colchester County, said DeBay worked full time with the municipality for 14 years.

"Everyone was shocked and saddened. How could we not be? … Elsie was one of a kind," Blair said.

"I've had people sending in messages to council and to staff from various organizations and one person described Elsie as a gift to work with."

Along with calling her a "straight shooter" with a great sense of humour, Blair also talked about DeBay's devotion to her job, working many long hours and going "over and above."

This is something Mowbray-Cashen saw first hand many times.

She remembers one incident in January when DeBay called her at 3 a.m. after the RCMP conducted an animal seizure and the SPCA wasn't able to respond.

"She advocated for them passionately in terms of getting a second chance to the SPCA later. They wouldn't have had that otherwise, I don't think. They probably would have been put to sleep," Mowbray-Cashen said.

Another time, Mowbray-Cashen called DeBay after a dog was left in a hot car in the sun.

She said DeBay tracked down the owner, who was initially "really abrasive."

"I'm witnessing this thinking, 'Oh my God, how can you do this job when you're just trying to save this poor dog from heatstroke?'" Mowbray-Cashen said.

"Within 15 minutes, the woman is going from yelling at her and calling her very unsavoury names to going, 'I'm sorry, I won't let that happen again. I'll be more careful next time.' I couldn't believe it. It was like magic watching her work."​

Blair said the staff in Colchester County are grieving together and keeping DeBay's family in their thoughts.

"This is a huge loss to our municipality and we'll miss her a great deal," she said.