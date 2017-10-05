A Halifax man accused of killing two men in Sheet Harbour, N.S., in 2012 was granted bail Thursday.

Elmer Percy Higgins, 65, was arrested in August and charged with second-degree murder and firearms offences in relation to the deaths of 22-year-old Matthew Allan Hebb and 59-year-old Earle Clayton Stewart.

Their bodies were found in a burnt-out cabin off Highway 374 on the Eastern Shore in December 2012.

Higgins and his wife, 49-year-old Karen Marie Higgins, were arrested shortly after the bodies of the two men were discovered. The couple was released at that time without charges. They were arrested a second time in March, and again released without charges. Police laid charges against the pair in August.

Karen Higgins was released from jail last month.

Reward program helped lead to charges

The homicides of Hebb and Stewart were added in 2016 to a reward program that offers up to $150,000 to anyone who can provide tips that lead to an arrest in a major crime, and police said information from that program "greatly assisted" in laying the charges.

On Thursday morning, the lawyer for Elmer Higgins and a Crown attorney announced they reached an agreement for the man's release.

The conditions include:

Higgins will be under house arrest and must surrender his passport.

He is to have no contact with 39 people who may be called as witnesses in his eventual trial.

Higgins has agreed to post a $25,000 surety to secure his release.

A woman who has agreed to supervise him while he's out of jail has pledged an additional $10,000.

Elmer Higgins' release conditions are similar to those agreed to for Karen Higgins last month.