A committee named in response to a court challenge by an Acadian lobby group unhappy with the way Nova Scotia's last electoral map was created is suggesting there be more MLAs in the legislature.

In a report issued Thursday, the three-member panel also said the basis for discussion about a new electoral map should stem from the 2002 boundaries that included three protected Acadian seats and a fourth protected African-Nova Scotian seat.

Although the panel did not call for the reinstatement of those protected ridings, Ghislain Boudreau, president of the Fédération acadienne de la Nouvelle-Écosse (FANE), called the recommendations a victory for the province's Acadian population.

Ghislain Boudreau is president of the Fédération acadienne de la Nouvelle-Écosse. (Jean Laroche/CBC)

"It's definitely a win for the Acadian community," he told reporters immediately following a news conference by the Independent Commission on Effective Electoral Representation.

The McNeil government created the panel last April in response to a court battle with the FANE after the Court of Appeal ruled that the process to create the current electoral map was unconstitutional.

The NDP government of the day had thrown out the first map created by an independent commission responsible for the work and ordered new boundaries.

A similar process will need to take place before a new electoral map is created, but the panel said that work should be left to an independent boundaries commission guided by Thursday's report.