Elections Nova Scotia wraps up investigation into $42K of contributions

The agency responsible for conducting provincial elections in Nova Scotia has wrapped up an investigation into $42,000 worth of political contributions that it says should have been transferred to an electoral district association decades ago.

Elections Nova Scotia spokesman Andy LeBlanc says some of the funds raised for Liberal candidates in the electoral district of Northside Westmount date back to 1993.

Formerly known as Cape Breton North, the riding represents Westmount, North Sydney and Sydney Mines.

The agency published a report Friday summarizing its investigation into what it says is a breach of Nova Scotia's Elections Act.

"In essence, the money just wasn't moved over to where it should have been, and as soon as we heard about it we realized we had to investigate the details further," said LeBlanc.

Money left over

According to the province's Elections Act, any money left over at the end of a campaign is supposed to be transferred to the electoral district association, where it must be noted in financial reports and may be used for future elections.

In this case, money left over from campaigns for elections in 1993, 1998 and 2003 is sitting in a separate account held by a former official agent for Liberal candidates during those years.

Elections Nova Scotia found the fund was used occasionally as seed money for Liberal candidates Brian McGean in May 2011, and for John Higgins in May 2013, September 2013, and May 2017.

LeBlanc specified that the contributions were raised in accordance with the law, and that the main issue lies in the fact that the money wasn't transferred to the Northside Westmount Liberal Electoral District Association.

"I don't believe there's any question about whether the money was raised correctly," he said. "The report's quite clear that it was all raised in accordance with the legislation at the time."

Ensuring transparency

LeBlanc said the purpose of publishing the report detailing the investigation is to ensure transparency for all parties involved.

Elections Nova Scotia investigated both Higgins, the official agent of the Northside Westmount Electoral District Association in 2013, and Philip Murray, who currently holds the funds.

LeBlanc said Higgins signed a compliance agreement with Elections Nova Scotia and took responsibility for his inaction to report the issue, while Murray refused to accept responsibility for his part.

"He was aware that the money existed," said LeBlanc.

"The regulations are quite clear as to how money that is raised for political contributions and used for political campaigns is to be used, and where it's to be held."

'A local issue that's been rectified'

Elections Nova Scotia has directed Murray to transfer the funds to the association by May 14.

Michael Mercer, executive director of the Nova Scotia Liberal Party, penned a letter to Elections Nova Scotia in March saying that riding associations act independently of the provincial party, and that the party was not aware of the issue until recently.

Mercer reiterated his statements in a short phone interview Saturday.

"It's a local issue that's been rectified, as far as we're concerned," he said, before adding that the situation was "kind of an odd one."

Higgins and Murray could not be reached for comment.