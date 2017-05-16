Another provincial election candidate is gone as a result of past social media posts. Jad Crnogorac, the Progressive Conservative candidate in Dartmouth South, was dropped by the party on Tuesday. A release from the party said it was "as a consequence of social media posts."

While the party said there were multiple tweets of concern made by Crnogorac, one about the date rape drug known as roofies crossed the line.

(@jadcrnogorac/Twitter)

"Making fun of a date rape drug is just not acceptable," said Janet Fryday Dorey, the party's campaign co-chair.

Crnogorac said she shouldn't have posted the jokes.

"In politics, we're everyday people and in today's world, we're going to leave a digital footprint and guess what, we're not perfect," she said. "I didn't try to be someone I wasn't, I didn't try to erase any of my past. I am who I am."

Jillian Blackman, Crnogorac's campaign manager, said the situation highlights how women are held to a higher standard in politics than men.

She pointed specifically to Matt Whitman, the PC candidate for Hammonds Plains-Lucasville, and a video that he posted online in late March.

In the video, Whitman is sitting in a car with another passenger. He yells "Chinese fire drill!" and then gets out of the car. Amid laughter, he and a passenger run around the car and switch seats.

Whitman later apologized for the video.

(@jadcrnogorac/Twitter)

Blackman said the party stood behind Whitman.

"They didn't do the same for Jad and the only reason we can see for that is perhaps she didn't have as much value to the campaign as he did," said Blackman.

Fryday Dorey disputes that.

"I believe that our other candidate [Matt Whitman] was uninformed and when he became informed, he apologized and we certainly are willing to move on, but this one so totally crosses the line," she said.

Crnogorac said that while the PCs talk about how they're supportive of women and want more women to run for them, behind the scenes it's a different story.

"There have been several instances that have happened with me personally that I was not defended," she said.

One example Crnogorac pointed to was when she recently appeared on the cover of the satire publication Frank Magazine and there was a seven-page spread inside about her. She said no senior campaign officials contacted her afterwards to offer support.

Social media takes down multiple candidates

Crnogorac is the third candidate this election to be dropped due to internet posts.

Dartmouth East NDP candidate Bill McEwan resigned on Monday night following revelations about a blog he used to run. Earlier in the election Liberal candidate Matt MacKnight was removed from the ticket in Pictou East due to old tweets that resurfaced.

McEwan and Crnogorac will remain on the ballots, however, because their withdrawal comes after the nomination period closed.

'Shut up and cover up'

Crnogorac said the party asked her to delete images she had posted to Instagram of herself, something the PC Party denies. Crnogorac is a fitness trainer and has posted photos of herself in a bikini.

"In 2017, we don't think that a woman should be asked to kind of shut up and cover up and step aside and that's exactly what's happened," said Blackman.