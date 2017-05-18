Jad Crnogorac isn't going away.

The former Progressive Conservative candidate in Dartmouth South said Thursday she would continue her campaign despite the party dropping her earlier this week for past social media activity.

Crnogorac, who has said the party has a double standard in how it treats its candidates who are women, will still appear on the ballot as a Tory candidate because changes cannot be made after May 10.

If she wins, Crnogorac said she would sit as an Independent in the legislature.

"We're just planning what we're going to do for strategy," she said. "We don't have much time."

Crnogorac said the issues she's chiefly concerned with include metal health support, improvements for classrooms and teachers, and support for entrepreneurs.

Other candidates on the ballot in Dartmouth South include Vishal Bhardwaj (Liberal), Claudia Chender (NDP), Jim Murray (Atlantica Party) and June Trenholm (Green).

Social media controversies

Crnogorac is the third candidate in this election to either bow out of the race or be dismissed over social media posts they have made.

Dartmouth East NDP candidate Bill McEwen stepped down Monday after a CTV Atlantic report about sexist content on a website McEwen hosted and his use of derogatory language to describe people who are gay.

Pictou East Liberal candidate Matthew MacKnight was dropped by the party 10 days ago over what the campaign chair called "inappropriate social media commentary."