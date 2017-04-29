About 250 Progressive Conservative Party supporters and candidates were in Dartmouth, N.S., for the party's election campaign launch Saturday.
Signs with slogans "Vision, Action, Baillie" were displayed around the gym at the Nova Scotia Community College's Akerley campus where the event was held.
The campaign rally was one day ahead of Sunday's expected election call by Liberal Leader Stephen McNeil.
'Tired of being told we're broke"
Sandra Crowell introduced her husband, PC Leader Jamie Baillie, and described him as smart and compassionate.
Baillie began his speech by taking a crack at a misspelling in a recent Liberal election poster, as well as accusing McNeil of "plotting" an election with a budget that won't make it through the legislature when an election is called.
He said if McNeil doesn't have confidence in the budget, why should Nova Scotians.
"I'm so tired of being told we're broke ... can't afford the things we want. [I] hate the term 'have not,'" said Baillie.
Baillie also chided McNeil for flip-flopping on his support of instituting fixed dates for elections.
Baillie said he plans to set a fixed date for future elections. He told the crowd Oct. 30 would be the next election, though party members clarified to CBC he misspoke and meant May 30.
Music and cheers as @JamieBaillie arrives
@elizmcmillan
Liberal 'arrogance'
The provincial Tory leader spoke of the Liberals fractious relationship with labour groups and said doctors, teachers and the film industry "know what bad leadership is."
Baillie added McNeil's arrogance has caused "anger and division" and he would work to "heal wounds and scars."
A similar election rally was being held Saturday in Sydney.
The NDP launched its election platform last Sunday.
