Regulators have ordered Nova Scotia Power to turn over the names, addresses and electricity usage data of its 400,000 residential customers to EfficiencyOne, the non-profit entity created to deliver energy savings programs.

The Nov. 15 decision from the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board capped a lengthy privacy battle.

"It's great news for us," said Amelia Warren, director of customer experience and partnerships at EfficiencyOne. "At the end of the day, we see this information as something that is going to enable us to do our job better."

In June 2017, EfficiencyOne applied to the board to compel Nova Scotia Power to disclose the data.

Why Nova Scotia Power fought the request

Nova Scotia Power refused to turn over the information claiming doing so would put it at risk of violating privacy and anti-spam laws.

The company had already provided EfficiencyOne with general energy usage data to help them design their energy-efficiency programming, but balked when it was asked for customer usage and contact information including names and emails.

"Nova Scotia Power takes our responsibility to protect customer information very seriously," said Nova Scotia Power spokesperson Tiffany Chase in an e-mailed response to CBC News after the decision.

"The board has ruled that the information can be released to Efficiency One, and therefore we will provide the information as requested."

Why Nova Scotia Power lost

The regulator said there was no evidence to back up Nova Scotia Power's claims releasing customer information violated privacy laws.

It found that Efficiency One was entitled, under the Public Utilities Act, to data "necessary" to better deliver money- saving programs.

A status win for EfficiencyOne

The board ruling is seen as a victory on another front by EfficiencyOne.

"It is also an acknowledgement that the province's energy-efficiency utility should have access to the same basic information that the electric utility does in order to deliver our services as cost efficiently as possible, which is ultimately a savings to ratepayers," said Warren.

The money to pay for EfficiencyOne comes from the bills of Nova Scotia Power customers. In 2016, it amounted to $33.2 million.

What will be turned over

In addition to names, EfficiencyOne will now have access to a broad range of information for the first time, including meter and reading data, customer usage data, amounts billed to a customer for peak demand, and the postal codes, addresses and phone numbers of customers.

The utility told regulators it will use the data to tailor programs based on consumption levels, building types and location.

Households that do not heat with electricity, for example, will no longer receive advertisements for a program to lower electrical heating costs.

Nova Scotia Power argued that releasing customer information violated privacy laws. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

"This is really about us being able to reach customers with the right programs that is right for them to save money," said Warren.

Customers can opt out of these marketing programs and EfficiencyOne will have to maintain a no-contact list.

It also must indemnify Nova Scotia Power if disclosure is ever found to violate privacy laws.

Nova Scotia Power has 60 days to provide the data.