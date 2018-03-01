School boards across the province report positive results at high schools in the first year of a new provincewide attendance policy, although there is a wide disparity in the amount of data boards have on the issue.

The change, which follows a recommendation from the council on classroom conditions, has had a significant improvement on attendance within the Chignecto-Central Regional School Board, said Chris Boulter, the board's system supervisor.

"Probably between 15 and 20 per cent," he said.

Boulter said people's cautious optimism when the policy went into force in October has been rewarded at the board.

"I think it provides a level of structure for students and makes very clear the expectations about attendance," he said. "To have a clear policy and operational procedures in place certainly doesn't hurt, and as we can see from first semester, likely helps."

Data from the Halifax Regional School Board show that in October 2016, 4.7 per cent of high school students missed 30 per cent or more of their classes. In October 2017, the figure dipped to 3.4 per cent. In January 2017, 4.1 per cent of students missed 30 per cent or more of their classes, whereas this past January it was just 2.6 per cent.

Some boards don't have data yet

Representatives of other boards were unable to produce specific data, but said anecdotally it seems to be working.

That's the case for the Cape Breton-Victoria Regional School Board. While early indications within the South Shore Regional School Board have shown some positive results, a spokesperson there said they don't have statistics to be able to know exactly what effect the policy has had.

Officials with the Annapolis Valley Regional School Board report "modest improvements in student attendance" as they continue to educate students, parents and guardians on the policy.

A spokesperson for the Strait Regional School Board said they would conduct a formal evaluation at the end of the school year. The spokesperson said the use of an attendance support worker in schools has shown positive effects.

Trevor Cunningham, the Tri-County Regional School Board's director of programs and students services, said they've seen absenteeism decrease, but would wait to conduct a more thorough review at the end of the school year.

"I think we'll know with a little bit more certainty at the end of the year what the effect has been."

Minister says streamlined system will help

Education Minister Zach Churchill said the policy would remain in place for future school years and be enhanced through his government's planned streamlining of school board administration.

"Once we have a unified system, we can ensure that there is consistency from one region to the next in how the policy is applied."