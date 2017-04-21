New rules to discourage Nova Scotia students from skipping school are expected to be in place by September, Education Minister Karen Casey announced Thursday.

"Teachers have told us that poor attendance and late arrivals are growing issues that are impacting the classroom environment for all students," she said in a news release.

"Students need and deserve to be in the best environment to learn and prepare for their future."

The new draft policy defines excused absences, how absences need to be explained to schools and how schools will address absences and chronic lateness. This may include loss of course credits at the high school level.

Nova Scotia Education Minister Karen Casey announced Thursday there will be new rules to discourage students from skipping classes. (CBC)

"Attendance has been an ongoing issue that needs to be resolved," said Pamela Doyle, a guidance counsellor and a member of the province's Council to Improve Classroom Conditions which developed the proposed new rules.

"There are many reasons for students missing class and not all require punitive measures. But some of them do and we need clarification so we can do what it takes to improve attendance overall."

The 14-member committee, made up of mostly teachers as well as a parent and a student, is looking for feedback on the policy in time for its next meeting in May. It hopes to finalize the policy by June so it can be implemented at the beginning of the next school year.

More communication between families, schools

The council would also like to see a pilot project set up for outreach workers to support more vulnerable students who may be dealing with bigger issues including mental health problems.

"Maybe an outreach worker could also visit students and families at home," Doyle said.

"They might be a great liaison between family and school. We also recognize that some families are reluctant to come into schools at times, based on their previous history or things like that."

The council, which has a $20-million budget over two years, was created in February during a lengthy labour dispute that saw the the province impose a four-year contract on its 9,000 teachers.

The group will also be discussing class sizes, assessment and evaluation and individual program plans.