Nova Scotians to get their say on new education act starting next week

Members of the public will get their say on Nova Scotia's Education Reform Act on Monday when the legislature's law amendments committee sits to hear comments.

MLAs debated Bill 72 throughout Friday at Province House. One by one, opposition politicians raised concerns that axing elected school boards might negatively affect representation of marginalized and minority groups and that the bill doesn't help address key challenges teachers face.

The bill, introduced Thursday, targets administrative reform and removes vice-principals, principals and other administrators from the Nova Scotia Teachers Union, instead making them members of an administrators association that remains affiliated with the union but cannot take job action.

A 15-person advisory council on education will be assembled with members appointed by the minister, and an ombudsman for education will hear concerns from the public.

Flanked by teachers and other union members, Liette Doucet said earlier this week that the government had made enough changes to avert a strike. (CBC)

In the absence of elected school boards, the government says more robust school advisory committees will help preserve local voices in education.

The introduction of the bill followed a series of meetings between teachers and Education Minister Zach Churchill, as well as a meeting of Churchill, Premier Stephen McNeil and NSTU president Liette Doucet.

Those meetings produced enough compromise for the union to back off on the threat of illegal job action, but not enough to earn the union's endorsement of the legislation.

Tory education critic Tim Halman, a teacher up until last spring's election, said the reforms in Bill 72 "miss the mark."

"This government has got the order of operations backwards when it comes to education reform," he said. "Parents and teachers have been loud and clear as to where they want the emphasis to be: we believe it's the classroom."

'Raced through the legislature'

NDP education critic Claudia Chender said the omnibus bill, which affects four different acts, is complex and deserves more time to be analyzed than it's receiving.

"The timing of this bill has been problematic all the way through," she said. "It's now being raced through the legislature."

By midday Friday, dozens of people were already registered to speak at law amendments. And while that list may grow, McNeil once again signalled on Friday he would not allow an unending list of presentations from the public.

"We've had plenty of conversation about this bill in the public, with the union. They can come and have their conversation, but this bill will not be held up in law amendments," he told reporters at Province House. "It will not be for days."

McNeil has said he wants the bill passed before the start of March break.

An independent review on inclusive education is due at the end of the month and McNeil said having Bill 72 passed before that will help implement whatever recommendations are in the inclusion review.

Both Chender and Halman criticized the premier's plan to limit the amount of time the bill will be allowed to stay in law amendments.