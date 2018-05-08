Classroom conditions committee to fund 57 new teaching jobs

Fifty-seven new full-time high school teaching positions will be filled for the upcoming school year in a effort to lower class sizes.

The jobs will be located outside the Halifax Regional Centre of Education — the former Halifax Regional School Board — in an effort to create more provincial equity related to class sizes.

Funding for the jobs, announced Tuesday, comes from the Council to Improve Classroom Conditions' budget. The council, comprised mostly of teachers, was created last year to help advise the government on education matters. It was part of the bill that legislated a contract on teachers

The cost of the new hires is $3.4 million for the current budget year, and $5.2 million for the full 2018-19 school year. The funding comes from the council's annual budget of $20 million via the provincial Education Department.

Last year, the council provided funding for 153 teaching and support positions to help create smaller classes and support challenges related to complex classrooms and attendance. Two thirds of that funding went to the Halifax area. Those positions will continue to be supported again this year with $8.9 million from the council.

The council will also continue cost sharing the inspiring schools grants, about $2 million, with the Education Department. There is $1.78 million remaining in the council's budget for 2018-19.

According to a news release, for the rest of the year the council will focus on helping with implementing the report on inclusion and examining student assessments, which will include a new policy and changes to report cards.