Education minister promises to revamp how schools are funded next year

Education Minister Zach Churchill promised Thursday to change how the province delivers school funding, basing it on student needs instead of by the number of pupils.

The per-student formula has been in place for more than a decade. And the minister said Thursday that it will take at least a year to make his promised change.

"We need to have a funding formula that, I think, takes into consideration the needs of our schools, the needs of our students from a learning perspective," he said. "That will allow us, I think, to have a greater impact on their success and their well-being."

Both consultant Avis Glaze and a separate report on inclusive education had advised the province to change its funding model for schools. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)

Churchill suggested a model based on enrolment is outdated.

"We have a better understanding of learning needs of students now," the minister told reporters. "And we have to have an ability to respond to those needs to make sure every single kid in our system is getting the very best education possible."

Churchill also pointed to two recent reports that urged his government to make the change to funding, one by education consultant Avis Glaze and another by a group examining inclusion.

Glaze's report was embraced by the government, but got mixed reviews from school board members. The school boards have since been dissolved. (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press)

Inclusive education

Glaze recommended the province "ensure that a new funding formula for schools is in place ... to better reflect the priorities of today and the decade ahead."

In a separate report on inclusive education, made public in March, commission members recommended the province "move to a funding formula for inclusive education that matches funding and resources with student needs."

Churchill said he agrees with those recommendations.

Time to change

The minister dismissed the suggestion the governing Liberals could have changed the formula sooner and said the former school boards were to blame.

"We had a system in place that was resulting in student achievement levels being very different from region to region," Churchill said. "That tied us to a Hogg funding formula that resulted in supports for the diverse classroom being implemented very differently, to different levels of success."

Bill Hogg, a former deputy finance minister, came up with the formula currently in use in 2004. It took years to implement it, however, and it's been tweaked in recent years.

NDP Leader Gary Burrill says he supports the changes to the funding formula, but said the government must be transparent about distribution. (Paul Poirier/CBC)

NDP Leader Gary Burrill said his caucus supported the move to a needs-based formula but worried about the fact the changes would happen behind closed doors.

"Without school boards, these are decisions and deliberations that are going to be taken entirely within the world of the education bureaucracy in Halifax," he said. "There's not the transparency and openness that's required to see that the decisions are made in a consistent and fairly applied way."