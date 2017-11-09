Education Minister Zach Churchill is calling a $2-million two-year pilot project aimed at keeping kids in the classroom much more than simply a program to police errant children and drag them back into the classroom.

Fourteen "attendance support workers" will be hired by school boards to monitor kids who skip class, but Churchill said Thursday that calling them "truancy officers" would be a mischaracterization.

"In the past, where a truant officer would go out and drag somebody back by the ear into class," he said. "That is not at all what this program is about."

Instead, according to Churchill, the support workers will be charged with finding out why the students were missing school and coming up with ways to ensure they return to class.

"Identifying the individual obstacles that those students face in attending school, whether it's anxiety, an issue at home … not having a pair of shoes, and helping them overcomes those obstacles," he said.

Education Minister Zach Churchill. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

Figures supplied by the Department of Education show during the 2015-16 school year about 27 percent of students missed 16 days or more of class time. That year there were 118,152 students in the public school system.

Churchill said the support workers will look to connect students who miss classes with the resources necessary to get them back on track. He said those resources could be community based or governmental.

"Whether it's health or it's mental-health supports. Whether it's social support through community services or whether there's issues related to justice," he said.