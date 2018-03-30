Easter Weekend 2018: What's open, what's closed in Halifax area

From Good Friday, March 30, to Easter Monday, April 2, this weekend marks the Easter holidays. Here's a list of what's open and closed in the Halifax area:

Groceries

Gateway Meat Market: Open.

Sobeys: Closed on Friday and Sunday.

Atlantic Superstore: Closed Friday and Sunday.

Halifax Seaport Farmers' Market: Open Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Regular hours on Saturday and Sunday. Closed Monday.

Costco: Closed Friday and Sunday.

Walmart: Closed Friday and Sunday.

Shoppers Drug Mart: Different hours at different branches; check their website for details.

Liquor and beer

NSLC: Closed Friday and Sunday.

Bishop's Cellar: Closed Friday.

Propeller Brewing Company: Open.

Nine Locks Brewing Company: Open.

Moosehead Cold Beer Store on Windmill Road: Open.

RockHead Wine and Beer Market: Open.

Malls

Halifax Shopping Centre: Closed Friday and Sunday.

Mic Mac Mall: Closed Friday and Sunday.

Sunnyside Mall: Closed Friday and Sunday.

Bedford Place Mall: Closed Friday and Sunday.

Park Lane Mall: Closed Friday and Sunday.

Scotia Square Mall: Closed Friday and Sunday.

Halifax public libraries

All branches will be closed Friday, Sunday and Monday.

Transit

Bus services will run on a holiday schedule Friday and Sunday. There will be no ferry service in operation on Friday or Sunday. Click here for holiday schedule details.

Waste collection

Regularly scheduled Friday pickup will take place Saturday. Residents are reminded that collection services can begin as early as 7 a.m. To ensure pickup, residents may place materials curbside the evening prior to collection day.

Residential curbside collection will proceed as scheduled on Monday.

The Otter Lake Waste Management Facility, the Halifax recycling facility and municipal composting facilities will be closed on Friday, but will be open for regular operating hours on Saturday and Monday.

The Household Special Waste Depot in Bayers Lake will be closed on Saturday and will reopen for regular operating hours on April 7.

Recreation

Most city-run recreation facilities will be closed on Friday, Sunday and Monday. Residents are advised to call ahead to their respective facility for operating hours and program information.

Halifax Public Gardens

The gardens will be open regular winter hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Parking

On-street parking meter spaces are free on Friday and Monday, however motorists are reminded to abide by other posted signage.

311 citizen contact centres

The 311 call centre will be operating on regular hours, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. The five customer service centres that provide in-person access to municipal services and payments will be closed on Friday and Monday, reopening for regular business hours on Tuesday.