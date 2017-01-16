Kayla Medley has always looked up to her older sister, Sondra Medley, though only two years separate the siblings from East Preston, N.S.

If Sondra, now 26, did well in school, Kayla made an effort to succeed, as well.

The Medley sisters studied hard and tried to help their fellow classmates — which earned the pair recognition, even as youngsters.

"I know I was one of the higher achievers in the class so I helped students who weren't at the same level as where I was," said Kayla, now 24.

"I remember in elementary we would clean up a lot."

P.E.A.C.E. award

As young students, the sisters were among the first recipients of Bell Park Academic Centre's Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Peace Awards.

The primary to Grade 6 school in Lake Echo began giving the awards out to a deserving student in each grade in 2000.

Recipients are expected to show qualities of P.E.A.C.E., an acronym that stands for Prove your potential, Excellence is in everyone, Attitude is all mighty, Choices build character and Education is empowerment.

"It wasn't based solely on just academics," said Sondra. "It was more [about] helping teachers, helping other students, doing stuff around the classroom."

The Medley sisters received the award in its inaugural year, when Kayla was in Grade 3 and Sondra was in Grade 5.

"The moment they called my name, it was very empowering to win an award based on the morals of a man who had a dream. Not only who had a dream, but [to] see that dream come to pass," said Kayla.

Sisters still volunteer

The sisters continue to volunteer in their community.

Kayla stays active in her church while Sondra says she tries to lend a helping hand wherever possible.

Kayla Medley says she believes the award helped her and her sister achieve their goals. (Kyah Sparks/CBC)

As adults, both have pursued careers in nursing.

Sondra played basketball at Acadia University for two years until a knee injury led her back home to finish her nursing degree at Dalhousie. She now works in the cardiology unit at the Dartmouth General Hospital.

Kayla followed behind a year later, graduating with the same degree in 2015.

"I was always the type of person who loved helping other people," said Kayla, who now works at the Nova Scotia Hospital helping people with mental health.

"Making a difference worldwide was always my goal."

'I love giving back'

Sondra said she loves giving back to the community.

"I love seeing people go from being sick to walking out of the door," she said.

The sisters shared a laugh when Kayla admitted she was influenced by her sister to become a nurse.

"There's a quote that Martin Luther King said before his passing ... intelligence is not enough, intelligence plus character is the true meaning of education," said Kayla.

'I believe it helped me'

At Bell Park Academic Centre, the 17th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. ceremony will take place in June.

Sondra said it's important for schools to teach students about King's legacy year-round.

"Especially coming from a black community, and the school is in a black community as well, it's nice to see them applauding us and show us, yes, we can do it. We don't have to be just another statistic," said Sondra.

Kayla agreed.

"I believed it helped me and my sister to achieve our goals," she said.