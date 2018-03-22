The East Hants Sportsplex dome will be out of commission for at least two months.

The East Hants, N.S., dome was torn open during a windstorm on March 13. Manufacturers from Ontario were in East Hants this week to assess the damage.

"We realize this is a major setback for our clients, the community and for the Sportsplex, but we will be making every effort to be up and running as soon as possible," read a statement from the East Hants Arena Association posted to Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

The pressurized dome was built five years ago and is used by many sports organizations as well as seniors who use the walking track that surrounds the artificial turf.

In addition to the dome being repaired, lights, doors and many other pieces of equipment will need to be replaced. Last week, CBC was told the turf and track were expected to be salvageable.