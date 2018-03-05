For the second time this year, the berm that protects Big Lake in East Chezzetcook, N.S., from the sea was breached and residents are urging the province to come up with a permanent solution.

The first breach of 2018 occurred in early January, but Lower East Chezzetcook resident Suzanne Gravelle said this time around there is a lot more damage.

"It has significantly broke through in several different places now and has filled the lake up beyond anyone's memory," Gravelle said. "The break in the berm is so significant we have no idea what's going to happen and how they're going to repair this."

Catching fish with hands

The berm is a natural rock barrier that separates the freshwater lake from the ocean. Over the weekend, big waves from the ocean crossed over into the lake, Gravelle said.

"It's a phenomenal sight, scary at the same time. It's like Hawaii Five-O waves you see on TV."

Gravelle said she's concerned about the fish who spawn in the lake.

Suzanne Gravelle lives in Lower East Chezzetcook, N.S. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

"Any fish that ever came here to spawn will just die. Now there will be no spawning here. As the ocean goes out, the tide goes out, it takes this lake with it," Gravelle said.

"A few hours from now you'll be able to see the bottom of the lake. And fish. People are catching fish with their hands in pools of water."

Province 'stalled on this one'

Gravelle said the province could have done more to protect the lake in January after the first breach. About 30 people attended a meeting at MLA Kevin Murphy's office Monday afternoon to talk about next steps, she said.

Murphy chaired the meeting and had a Department of Natural Resources representative on the phone. Gravelle said the meeting was very constructive.

"It was a question period for us. There were some really good questions. But mostly it was about do something and do something now. We can't wait for this," said Gravelle.

The berm breached in January. (Emma Davie/CBC)

"Something has to be done within the next week or so because with the next storm that's coming in — and it's going to be massive tonight again — it's really putting all these properties and the beach and everything in jeopardy and they agreed."

Gravelle said another meeting is planned for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the beach by the berm where a representative from the department will conduct a survey.

"They stalled on this one," she said. "If something's not done, who knows what's going to happen to this entire coastline and those of us who are within 20 feet of the edge of the grass on the lake."

Setback increases

Mark Butler, policy director at the Ecology Action Centre in Halifax, said he's been raising the alarm about rising sea levels and storms for years.

Butler said he's travelled to coastal communities around the province to tell them to be prepared.

"For new stuff, let's not build it in an exposed area, in an area where it's going to get hit in the next 10 years, 20 years, 50 years. Let's start planning," said Butler.

"Let's start having adequate setbacks so that we're not leaving the next generation with infrastructure that they're going to have to pay to move."