Lobster fishermen in Nova Scotia's southwest coast will have to wait at least one more day to get their traps in the water.

The most lucrative day of the lobster fishing season, known as Dumping Day in Nova Scotia, falls on the last Monday in November, but has been postponed this year due to poor weather.

"Monday morning's a no go on safety concerns," said David Whorley, the Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) manager for southwestern Nova Scotia. "The winds are just too high."

The delayed start applies to lobster fishing areas (LFA) 33 and 34. LFA 33 runs from Halifax down to around Baccaro Point. LFA 34 extends from the western side of Baccaro Point to just below Digby.

Tuesday could be the new start date

Whorley said when winds gust up to 26 knots, it triggers a safety protocol to get fishermen off the water. Monday's winds are predicted to be 25 knots and "gusting up."

Whorley said port representatives from the two areas, members of DFO, Environment Canada and other groups made the call Saturday morning.

He said the groups will meet again Sunday morning to look at the possibility of Tuesday to kick off the six-month season.

"The weather is looking pretty unsettled until later in the week," said Whorley.