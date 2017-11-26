Lobster fishermen along southwestern Nova Scotia will have to wait until Monday morning to find out when they can get their traps in the water.

Dumping Day is the start of the lobster fishing season. It falls on the last Monday in November, but it was delayed this year over concerns with the weather.

David Whorley, the director of the Department of Fisheries and Oceans for the area, says he met with the advisory committee for lobster fishing areas (LFA) 33 and 34, and Environment Canada Sunday morning.

LFA 33 runs from Halifax down to around Baccaro Point. Lobster fishing in this area isn't expected to begin until Wednesday at the soonest, but that will be confirmed Monday.

LFA 34 extends from the western side of Baccaro Point to just below Digby. Lobster fishing is now supposed to begin on Tuesday in this zone, but it will also be confirmed on Monday.