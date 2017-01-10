The mother of a five-year-old Nova Scotia girl who was struck by a dump truck in October can think of only one reason for her daughter's recovery: a miracle.

Just three months ago, Cathy Green was walking with her daughter, Maddie MacDonald, to meet the school bus when a dump truck slammed into the girl's tiny frame, flinging her like a rag doll through the air.

"By all rights, given the size of the truck and the size of her, we expected the absolute worse," Green told CBC's Maritime Noon on Tuesday. "We expected to never hold her again, never look at her again.

"But she's so tough."

Road to recovery

Maddie was struck Oct. 4 while crossing Highway 4 near Monastery, N.S.

The impact was so great that Maddie landed bloodied on the pavement three metres away from the truck. She was airlifted to hospital in Halifax for treatment.

Months later, Green said her little girl is showing improvement every day.

Maddie is feeling so well that she's returned to school and is speaking again in complete sentences.

"It's just so amazing to see her running around and playing — just blows you away," she said.

'She's my little miracle'

Maddie's face, eye socket, right leg and pelvis were all fractured in the collision, and she also suffered brain damage. Despite all her injuries, Maddie has bounced back.

"The only word we can use is a miracle," said Green. "She's my little miracle. There's nothing that I can find that can explain it."

Cathy Green says her daughter is on the mend and is undergoing physiotherapy to regain full use of her right leg. (CBC)

Even Maddie's brain injury appears to be healing.

"The neurology department couldn't believe how well she was doing when they checked up on her. With her brain, everything just clicked again ... she's figuring it out."

Physiotherapy underway

Maddie still has plenty of work to do.

Doctors said it's possible her sciatic nerve was severed when she was hit and believe she may have nerve damage in her right leg.

She is undergoing rehabilitation to try and get the feeling and mobility back in that leg.

Green doesn't believe Maddie has any memory of being hit by the truck.

The driver of the dump truck has not been charged. Green said she has nothing against the driver, but she would like people to remember what happened to her daughter and learn from the crash.

"Her situation could be so much worse right now," she said.

"We're just grateful for everything, no matter how many appointments or what we have to do. It's all worth it."