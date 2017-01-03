A Halifax-area lawyer recently sentenced to 30 days in jail for twice breaching a court order has been suspended from practising law.

The complaints investigation committee of the Nova Scotia Barristers' Society said Duane Rhyno of Lower Sackville was suspended effective Tuesday.

"The suspension is until there's a further order of the complaints investigation committee or hearing panel," said Darrel Pink, the society's executive director.

"A lawyer such as Mr. Rhyno can apply when he's released ... for this suspension to be lifted."

The committee must meet with Rhyno within seven days if he requests a meeting.

Rhyno's past

Rhyno, 48, was charged with human trafficking in September 2014 after he was accused of selling the sexual services of a woman using a hotel in the Annapolis Valley.

The charges were withdrawn before the case went to trial.

Rhyno was also accused of four counts of breaching a court order to stay away from the woman.

He pleaded guilty in October to meeting the woman twice in a Dartmouth parking lot in February 2015. The other two counts were withdrawn.​

In court last week, Rhyno said he had a long on-again, off-again relationship with the woman. Rhyno said she was a prostitute with a cocaine addiction.

Receiver appointed for Rhyno's practice

Pink said a receiver has been appointed for Rhyno's practice for the short term and will determine what needs to be done immediately for his clients.

"We won't know the extent of his practice and of his current commitment until the receiver gets possession of the practice," Pink said.