A Cape Breton man who recently lost a family member to what he said was a drug overdose has helped create a citizens group to address addiction in New Waterford.

"We've been watching too many die too young from a drug overdose," said Buddy Penny, one of the organizers for A Town That Cares.

The group wants something done about illegal drugs in the community and the harm they're wreaking on families. Penny said there's "mostly pills involved," including the deadly opioid fentanyl and Percodan, which contains oxycodone.

Lost a nephew

Penny said a nephew of his recently died after overdosing on drugs.

"It's very hard," he said.

"It's not a nice feeling when you have to drive to Halifax airport and pick up his father and see the look on his face when he lost his only child."

New Waterford has a population of just under 9,000. More than 800 people have liked the group's Facebook page since it was launched Monday.

"Our goal is to help our children, so [no] more have to die," the page reads. "We as a community have to take our town back."

John Bisson (left) and Buddy Penny started the group A Town That Cares saying their town has a pill problem.

Addiction 'doesn't discriminate'

The group's co-creator, John Bisson, has seen the impact of drugs first-hand in his job as a paramedic.

"It doesn't discriminate," said Bisson, 30. "It affects every walk of life, from people who have nothing to people who have everything."

Bisson said they want concrete action to deal with the problem. That includes a treatment centre on Cape Breton island, an after-care system for addiction treatment and a youth centre in the town.

The group has planned a public meeting for the end of the month. (George Mortimer/ CBC)

Frustrating fight

Shirley Leadbeater said she plans to get involved and help out A Town That Cares in any way she can.

She lobbied for a youth treatment centre 10 years ago when her daughter struggled with drug issues.

"You get close to thinking you're getting a centre or you're having people listen to you," said Leadbeater.

"And then all of a sudden, there's a change in government and then issues change and you're starting with new people and it gets frustrating."

Leadbeater said the challenge for A Town That Cares is political will.

The group is organizing a public meeting for May 24. It has invited the police chief, municipal and provincial politicians as well as the general public.