The drug-trafficking trial for a Nova Scotia doctor accused of prescribing 50,000 pills to a hospital patient has started with a hearing into the admissibility of some evidence on Monday.

Ten days have been set aside for the trial of Dr. Sarah Dawn Jones in Bridgewater provincial court.

When charges were laid around a year ago, Bridgewater police alleged that Jones wrote the prescription for oxycodone and oxyneo pills over a one-year period.

Jones worked at the Crossroads Family Practice in the Halifax suburb of Tantallon, but the province's College of Physicians and Surgeons has said she's under an interim suspension.

The college has said the matter was reported to police last August after a pharmacist reported unusual activity to the college's investigative branch.

Jones has pleaded not guilty to charges including possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking, theft, breach of trust, drawing a document without authority and fraud.

The CBC's Blair Rhodes is live blogging from court.