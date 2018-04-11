Drug arrest made at marijuana dispensary robbed at gunpoint day before

Halifax Regional Police executed a search warrant at a Spring Garden Road marijuana dispensary that was robbed the day before and arrested a 33-year-old man.

The employee of Scotia Green dispensary is facing charges of trafficking controlled substances. Police executed the search warrant early Tuesday evening.

Police say they're still searching for two masked suspects who allegedly robbed the dispensary at gunpoint Monday night.

The pair allegedly took cash and product from the business, then robbed a number of patrons in the dispensary at the time and then fled, said police.

The business's owner, Carl Morgan, said Tuesday afternoon that one of the robbers had a sawed-off shotgun. Although no one was seriously injured, Morgan said one of his employees was hit in the head and some of the four customers who were in the store at the time were "roughed up" and had their cellphones taken.

In an interview with CBC News Tuesday afternoon, Morgan said police searched the business and he anticipated that charges would be laid.

"Obviously, I feel it's a bit unjust," he said before the employee was arrested Tuesday evening. "I think the most important thing would be to find out who did this, and like I said, now I'm being penalized on the other end of this thing as well while they're still out there. So it's a little nerve-racking and a little stressful."

Morgan said he lost about $30,000 worth of product and that he plans to reopen the store on Wednesday.

A police dog helped officers in their search for suspects but were unable to find them.

Police say the robbery investigation is still ongoing and are asking anyone with information about the robbery to call police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).