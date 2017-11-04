An RCMP officer and three people helped rescue a 33-year-old woman Friday evening after the SUV she was driving went off the highway and became partially submerged in the ocean near Gold River, N.S.

"The quick actions of not only the citizens but our member helped save the life of this lady last evening," said Cpl. Dal Hutchinson.

Just before 6 p.m., Lunenburg District RCMP saw the 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan driving at 130 km/h in a 70 km/h zone on Highway 3. When the officer turned to do a traffic stop, the SUV was no longer visible.

Group effort rescue

While patrolling the area, the officer was flagged down by people who said the SUV drove off the road and into the sea.

They located the vehicle about 20 metres from the shore.

RCMP said the officer and three people got into the waist-deep water and rescued the driver who was the only person in the vehicle, which appeared to be sinking.

Firefighters and a tow truck managed to get it out of the water.

Driver 'pleased' to be rescued

The airbags had deployed so the woman was not able to get out of the vehicle on her own. The officer had to use a baton to break the window to help get her out, Hutchinson said.

"She had minor injuries and she was alert and very pleased to be helped out of the vehicle and taken ashore by the officer," said Hutchinson.

RCMP are still investigating whether or not the driver will be charged.