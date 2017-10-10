Starting next month, Nova Scotians in need of a new driver's licence or photo ID will be getting it delivered in the mail.

Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal Lloyd Hines said in a news release Tuesday "the main reason for this change is to protect Nova Scotians against identity theft and fraud."

Although the cards will no longer be printed at Access Nova Scotia, residents will still need to go there to renew the licence up to six months before the expiry date.

Those renewing their licences will be given a 30-day temporary document to use until their new licence arrives.

The province anticipates the new process will be fully implemented by the end of December.

There is no fee increase for the new cards.