A driver has been handed a hefty fine after Halifax police rescued two small dogs left in a hot car Thursday as temperatures soared.

One passerby who saw the dogs in the car on Clyde Street said she thought they'd been there for a while.

This dog seemed happy to be out of the hot car. (Julie Harrington/Facebook)

"The dogs were crying inside the car," said Julie Harrington. "Everyone who was around was just horrified."

According to Environment Canada, it was 30 C with the humidex by noon Thursday.

Harrington said dozens of people stopped to check on the animals.

This dog was also rescued after police were called to help. (Julie Harrington/Facebook)

Cindy Bayers, a spokesperson for the Halifax Regional Police, said officers who arrived on the scene at 12:40 p.m. used a partially open window to unlock the car and free the dogs.

Police gave the driver three tickets: two $697.50 tickets for leaving animals in an unattended vehicle in conditions that could cause distress and one $250 ticket for owning an unlicensed dog.

Bayers said people should call 911 if they see an animal in distress. She said even with the windows open, a parked car can quickly heat to dangerous levels.