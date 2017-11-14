The driver of a truck is dead after a single-vehicle crash near Jordan Falls in Shelburne County, N.S., late Tuesday.

RCMP were called to the scene at 6:40 p.m. and found the truck off the road on fire.

The Jordan fire department put out the flames.

The driver, who was alone in the truck, died at the scene.

Traffic was being re-routed on Highway 103 between Exit 25 and Jordan Falls Road.

At 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, police expected the highway to be closed for five hours while a collision analyst investigated.