Highway 104 westbound near exit 20 is expected to be closed into Wednesday morning as crews clean up a scene following a tractor trailer crash in Alma, N.S. Tuesday evening.

At about 6:30 p.m., RCMP were called to the scene of an overturned tractor trailer in the median.

Just before the crash, police had been responding to a 911 call about a possible impaired driver involved in the same tractor trailer. Police said the vehicle was reportedly swerving between both lanes of traffic.

The driver of the tractor trailer, a 50-year-old man from Canso, N.S., was arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle at the scene before he was taken to hospital in New Glasgow to treat what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the man is expected to be charged with refusal of a legal blood demand and impaired operation of a motor vehicle. He is scheduled to appear in Pictou provincial court on Feb. 28, 2018.