A Cape Breton Screaming Eagle whose family lives in New Minas, N.S., will be the only Atlantic Canadian suiting up for Team Canada at the upcoming World Junior Hockey Championship.

Drake Batherson made the cut, announced Saturday by Hockey Canada. He was the only Atlantic Canadian invited to Team Canada's training camp.

The 19-year-old was dealt a setback earlier this season when he broke a finger after being slashed by an opponent. As a result, he missed a number of games.

Prior to the injury, he was often the leading scorer in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. In 24 games this season, he's amassed 17 goals and 39 points.

When he was invited to Team Canada's training camp, Batherson was thrilled.

"It's probably the best news I've ever gotten, to be honest," he told CBC News earlier this month.

Boxing Day start

This year's tournament is being held in Buffalo, N.Y., from Dec. 26 until Jan. 5.

Team Canada will play its first game at the world junior tournament on Boxing Day against Finland. On Dec. 29, they will play the defending champion U.S. team in an outdoor game.

Hockey runs in the family

Batherson was drafted in the fourth round of the 2017 NHL Draft by the Ottawa Senators.

His family lives in New Minas, but he honed his hockey skills at a young age in Germany where his father, North Sydney native Norm Batherson, played professionally for several seasons.

Mae, Batherson's younger sister, is also a standout hockey player. She'll be playing at Syracuse University next season.