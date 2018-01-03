Speculation is growing that the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles have traded star forward Drake Batherson.

The 19-year-old from New Minas, N.S., will be heading to the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, a suburban team that plays just north of Montreal.

The news comes following his two-goal performance in Canada's 8-2 win over Switzerland at the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship quarter-finals.

Batherson's trade will be a hard pill to swallow for Screaming Eagles fans. With family roots in North Sydney, Batherson is a fan favourite.

Cape Breton is in a tough position at this point in the season; they have won only 16 of their 37 games and are not expected to make a strong playoff push.

Drake Batherson emerged as a pro prospect during his rookie season with Cape Breton last year. (Mike Sullivan)

Dealing Batherson to the Armada, the second-best team in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, will give the Screaming Eagles some future talent. While details of the apparent trade have not been released, it's expected Cape Breton will get some high draft picks in return for Batherson.

Calls by CBC News to the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles' head office were not returned Wednesday morning. But in an email statement, Marc-André Dumont, the team's coach and general manager, said any players who are at the World Juniors cannot officially be traded until the tournament is over.

"Players who participate at the WJC cannot be traded until WJC is over," he said. "Right now Drake is a member of the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles. Drake's focus is helping Canada win gold."

A 2017 fourth-round pick of the Ottawa Senators, Batherson had a strong first half of the season in Cape Breton with 17 goals and 39 points in only 24 games.

He was invited to Team Canada's tryout camp last month, where he made the team.

Batherson has scored four goals in five games for Team Canada at the World Junior tournament and he will be in the lineup Thursday when Canada will play the Czech Republic in the semi-finals.