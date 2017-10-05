Just like his father, 19-year-old Drake Batherson has signed a contract with the Ottawa Senators.

The Cape Breton Screaming Eagles forward was taken in the fourth round of the 2017 NHL entry draft.

His deal with the Senators was struck this week.

"It's been a pretty surreal experience that I've gone through over the last few days," said Batherson, while riding the team bus to a game in Rimouski, Que. "I'm glad everything worked out. Dreams do come true."

Drake Batherson emerged as a pro prospect during his rookie season with Cape Breton last year. (Mike Sullivan)

In his rookie season with Cape Breton last year, Batherson emerged as a pro prospect.

His 22 goals and 58 points (in only 61 games) were among the best for rookies in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Like father, like son

Drake Batherson's father, Norm Batherson, signed a pro contract with the Senators organization in 1993 and played with its American Hockey League farm team in Charlottetown.

Norm Batherson, Drake Batherson's father, signed a pro contract with the Senators organization in 1993. (Acadia University archives)

"When it happened, my wife and I we started talking and I said, 'Wow, we went through this the first time with me and now we're going to go through it with him,'" said Norm Batherson, who now lives in New Minas, N.S. "It's really pretty cool."

Norm Batherson, a North Sydney native, signed with the Senators after leading the Acadia Axemen to a national championship.

His minor league pro career took him to Fort Wayne, Ind. Drake Batherson was born there, and has dual American-Canadian citizenship.

From there the family moved to Germany, where Norm Batherson played seven seasons of pro hockey with four different teams.

In each German city, young Drake Batherson was honing his hockey skills.

Norm Batherson, centre, played with the Acadia Axemen before getting signed to the Senators. (Acadia University archives)

"Anywhere I lived was based pretty much around my Dad's hockey," said the younger Batherson. "A lot of days I would be getting up early and going to the rink with my Dad anytime there was free ice."

Cape Breton connections

Drake Batherson says playing for Cape Breton is special.

He has many family members who are from the Sydney area who regularly attend the Screaming Eagles home games.

Among his loyal fans is his grandfather, Matt Batherson, a former senior hockey star with the Northside Victorias and Sydney Millionaires. Drake Batherson's great uncle, musician Matt Minglewood, also attends many of his games.

Drake Batherson hopes to continue improving his game in his second year with Cape Breton. He's also hoping for a long playoff run with the Screaming Eagles and a good long look at the Senators training camp next year.

His younger sister Mae is also an accomplished hockey player. She plays for Kings-Edgehill School in Windsor and this week announced she'll be playing hockey next year at Syracuse University.