A Bedford, N.S., doctor has been reprimanded by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Nova Scotia for advertising treatments that are "fat-melting."

Dr. Christian Hackshaw was also cited for failing to keep adequate documentation and not providing updates to family physicians on the treatments he was providing their patients.

Hackshaw operates the AdvanceMD clinic in Bedford, which is billed as an anti-aging clinic.

Complaint was made in October 2015

The college, the body which regulates doctors in Nova Scotia, received a complaint about Hackshaw's practice in October 2015.

An investigative committee found problems with advertising for his clinic, including the claim of "fat-melting."

"Describing apoptosis, the death of cells that occurs as a normal and controlled part of growth or development as "fat-melting" is misleading," said the college's disciplinary decision.

Hackshaw said he used that term because he didn't feel laypeople would understand the technical terminology.

Anti-aging medicine concerns

The college also took issue with Hackshaw's claims that he is double-board certified in family medicine and anti-aging medicine.

The decision noted anti-aging medicine is not a recognized medical specialty in Canada.

"Dr. Hackshaw is certified by the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine, which does not belong to any of the more reputable umbrella organizations," it said.

Hackshaw told the college he does not practise as a family physician. Rather, he practises complementary medicine. The college voiced concerns that patients wouldn't know the difference.

Changes to advertising

Hackshaw has agreed to remove offending passages from all advertising, including on Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube. He also agreed to remove patient testimonials that had been posted. The college felt such endorsements did not meet the ethical standards for such advertising.

The college will take another look at his practice in six months.