The Downtown Halifax Business Commission thinks the city should look for creative ways to improve parking, rather than just focusing on doubling the parking fines.

Halifax hasn't increased the $25 tickets since 2006, but council is considering raising parking fines to $50. Halifax has some of the cheapest parking fines in the country.

"We're not crazy of that suggestion being looked at in isolation of other improvements," said Paul MacKinnon, the executive director of Downtown Halifax.

The organization has released its own parking plan, which MacKinnon says will move more vehicles off the streets and see fewer people ticketed.

One of the ideas is to let people to pay the meters via an app on their phones. He said other cities have tried that method. "It's something that's worked well," MacKinnon said. "It's easy to implement. It's all done through enforcement, so it doesn't require the city to invest in any technological changes."

Parking pain

The parking problem is worse because construction workers and downtown employees are opting to park on the streets, said MacKinnon. Another of their ideas is to fix that by offering a shuttle.

Zach Goulden works downtown and parks in what's supposed to be a short-term spot. He runs out of his office every hour to feed the meter because it's cheaper than paying for a private garage. "My boss doesn't like it," he said. "I've got to look after myself."

He said he'd likely still do it even if the fines increase.

MacKinnon said the city should consider working with private parking garages to offer two hours of free parking to move more vehicles off the street.

"The idea being they want to create turnover in on-street parking. You want to make sure there's always some vacancies. You don't want people circling the block looking for a space."

Awareness important

The parking pitch also suggests better signage to point drivers to parking garages amid the construction boom downtown. MacKinnon said while many people complain about too little parking, the problem is actually knowing where to find it.