Downtown Halifax marijuana dispensary robbed at gunpoint

Halifax Regional Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly robbed a downtown Halifax marijuana dispensary and its customers at gunpoint Monday night.

Police were called to the Scotia Green Dispensary on Spring Garden Road, near the intersection with Robie Street, at 9:39 p.m. Officers were told that two males with their faces covered entered the store just after 9 p.m. At least one of them had a gun.

The pair allegedly took cash and product from the business, then robbed a number of patrons in the dispensary at the time and then fled, said police.

Police haven't said if anyone was injured.

A canine unit helped police in their search for suspects but were unable to find them.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident call police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).