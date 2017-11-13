If only you could hear the sizzle.

Arguably Halifax's most iconic dish, the humble donair now has its own show: a 24-hour live feed on Nova Scotia Webcams.

The popular site teamed up with King Of Donair restaurant to produce the video of a seemingly endless rotation of beef on a spit.

The late Peter Gamoulakos came up with the donair back in the 1970s. He at first sold it out of his Bedford, N.S., pizza shop before moving to the famous Quinpool Road King of Donair shop in 1973. There it became part of late-night, bar-hopping Halifax lore.

The donair consists of spiced meat that slowly rotates on the vertical rotisserie. Served on a pita, a white sauce, tomatoes and onions are added to it.

Nova Scotia Webcams features roughly 75 streams from around the province, ranging from the action at Peggys Cove to the traffic loop at the Armdale Roundabout.

Among its biggest hits had been the LobsterCam, which garnered hundreds of thousands of hits from around the world as unknowing crustaceans wandered into a trap set in the Halifax harbour.