For 42 years, Nova Scotians have woken up to the dulcet tones of Don Connolly.

But on Friday, it was the long-time radio host's fans, friends and colleagues who were behind the mic to celebrate his retirement from CBC's Information Morning.

More than 1,400 people packed the Cunard Centre in Halifax to share jokes and stories — like the time Connolly smuggled beer into a Montreal Expos game with his Bathurst, N.B., buddies or when he shocked his new bosses with his wild 1970s hairdo.

Elizabeth Logan, left, hosted CBC's Information Morning alongside Connolly for nearly two decades. (Chantal Bernard/CBC)

Former CBC co-host Elizabeth Logan, who shared the studio with Connolly for 19 years, said he's a man of many talents, but waking up early isn't one of them.

"I still can picture Don's smiling face first thing every morning, his warm greeting, his enthusiastic start to every day. Not!" said Logan with a laugh.

Don Munro, producer of CBC's Information Morning Cape Breton, remembers meeting Connolly in the smoking lounge of the CBC in 1997.

Huge throng if well wishers to see Don Connolly. The legend @charlieacourt performing. @infomorning @CBCNS. Don is like that old sweatshirt that your wife doesn’t want you to wear. Too comfy to give up. #allthebestDon. pic.twitter.com/KjPFP6g7wI — @MikeSavageHFX

"A man who's always looked like Mark Twain and Silver Donald Cameron had a baby and bottle-fed it 40 years worth of coffee," said Munro.

When Connolly applied for the job of interviewer on Information Morning, his well-informed and versatile interview style and warm voice made him stand out in his audition tape.

But the show's producer at the time, Bruce Little, said his bio showed him with long, neatly combed hair.

"That was emphatically not the Connolly who walked into our office in 1976," said Little. "That Connolly had scraggly, curly hair down to his shoulder, cowboy boots on his feet and blue jeans."

Connolly estimates he's done more than 70,000 interviews in his 42 years with the show. Here, he and former cohost Joan Melanson prepare to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Information Morning. (CBC)

Whether it was his unforgettable fashion or unflappable on-air skills, people tuned in to hear Connolly.

John Hamm, former premier of Nova Scotia, said that's why he always felt a certain amount of trepidation as he walked the three flights of stairs to the studio on Sackville Street.

"I can remember like it was yesterday walking up those long stairs and reflecting, and saying well now, is my day going to get off to a good start or a bad start because I'm in here with a real pro," he said.

Jean LaRoche roasts a retiring Don Connolly9:11

Shirley Carey, a 93-year-old from Wolfville, warned Connolly during a remote show this summer that he better not retire while she's alive.

Connolly called her up this week to break the news.

"Your interviews are great. You can read minds almost," Carey said. "I look for you every morning so I won't have any reason to get up anymore!"

Margot Brunelle shares her poem about Don Connolly2:41

Fans have showed their appreciation over the years. In one case, Connolly was on summer vacation when his replacement, Pauline Dakin, noticed a message on Citadel Hill, out the window from the old CBC Radio building.

"And it was a message in giant letters staked out with caution tape and Popsicle sticks, and it said 'Miss You Don,'" said Dakin, an author and former CBC journalist.

The mystery was solved when the culprits revealed themselves during Friday's show.

More than 1,400 people showed up to wish Don Connolly well. (Chantal Bernard/CBC)

Connolly's wife, Maureen, and his four kids shared stories of the man behind the mic.

"Dad has spent 42 years very devoted to his work, to this work, but he's always made it very clear that family was the most important thing in his life — after the Habs," said his daughter, Kathleen Connolly, referring to her father's love of the Montreal Canadiens.

Connolly planned to retire in 2016 on his 40th anniversary with the CBC, but a bad fall and treatment for two kinds of cancer pushed that back.

He wanted to go out on his own terms.

When it was time for him to sign off for the last time, Connolly took the opportunity to acknowledge all those who help put the show together.

"I hope you welcome someone into this chair and be as kind and generous to them as you have been to me for a very long time," he said. "Thank you."